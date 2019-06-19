|
SORENSEN-NEILL, Beth. Passed away peacefully at her home with her family aged 74 years on the 15th June 2019. Loved mother, grandmother and friend of Roger, Edie, Shane, Gemma, Julie and Zane. As per Beth's wishes a private cremation has been already held. The family are holding an informal remembrance celebration of Beth's life at the Taumarunui RSA Marae Street on the 30th June 2019 from 2pm to 5pm. Taumarunui Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 19, 2019
