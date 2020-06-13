|
DELMONTE, Beth. Left us peacefully and gently at Selwyn Oaks, surrounded by family. Born 11th November 1930, died 9th June 2020. Wife of Jack. We miss our mum, our mum- in-law, our nana, our aunty, and our friend. "You can shed tears that she is gone, or you can smile that she has lived". Sadly missed by her sons Brett, Mark and Warwick, her daughters-in-law Helen, Di and Sarah, her grandchildren, Matt, Hugh, Morgan, Jack Sophie, Jamie, Poppy and Georgie, and her great- grandsons Declan and Oscar. Have a rest lovely lady, you deserve it. A funeral service will be held at Manukau Memorial Gardens, Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Monday 15 June at 11.00am. You are then welcome to join the family at Brett and Helen's home in Papakura for a slice of memories and cake. Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura, Auckland 2110 09 299 6646
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 13, 2020