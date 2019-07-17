Home

HAYES, Bessie (nee Pearson). Passed away suddenly on 15th July, 2019 at Kauri Lodge, Kaeo aged 94 years. Loved wife of Peter. Adored Mum of Russ, Rob and Kelly, Jo and Crys, and Doug. Much cherished grandma of Roslyn, Fran, Jason, Andrew, Claire, Natasha, Megan, Stacey, and Stuart. Loved great grandma to Jahrome, Charlie, Eden, Tayla, and Jackson. Bessie will be at Squire Funeral Services Chapel from Wednesday morning for anyone who would like to spend time with Bessie and also on Thursday before Bessie's service from 2:00pm. A service to celebrate Bessie's life will be held at the Wesleydale Memorial Church, Kaeo on Thursday 18th July, 2019 at 3:00pm followed by a private cremation. Kind donations of flowers would be greatly appreciated. Or in lieu of flowers a donation to the Dementia Association www.alzheimers.org.nz "We will see you somewhere over the rainbow amongst the field of flowers." TTFN Squire Funeral Services Kaikohe / Kawakawa
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 17, 2019
