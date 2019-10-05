|
DUNDRIDGE, Bessie. (21 January, 1928 - 30 September, 2019.) Passed away peacefully at Terence Kennedy House. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Sylvie and Sid, loved aunt of Lita and Andy and great aunt of Elliot. Treasured memories. Gone but not forgotten. Forever in our hearts. The entire service will be held in the Garden Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Wednesday, 9th October, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. All communications to the Fundridge family C/- the above Funeral Home.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 5, 2019