Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Monday, Aug. 17, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Trinity St Pauls Church
43 Queen Street
Cambridge
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beryle OSMOND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beryle OSMOND

Add a Memory
Beryle OSMOND Notice
OSMOND, Beryle. Passed away peacefully at Resthaven Cambridge on Wednesday 12 August 2020, in her 100th year. Much loved and loving wife of the late Ron. Loved Mum and mother-in-law of Murray, Alistair and Suzie, Meredith, Leighton and Helen. Special Gran to her 9 grandchildren and Old Gran to her 20 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff at Resthaven for their support and care over many years. A Celebration of Beryle's life will be held at Trinity St Pauls Church, 43 Queen Street, Cambridge on Monday 17 August at 11am.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beryle's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -