OSMOND, Beryle. Passed away peacefully at Resthaven Cambridge on Wednesday 12 August 2020, in her 100th year. Much loved and loving wife of the late Ron. Loved Mum and mother-in-law of Murray, Alistair and Suzie, Meredith, Leighton and Helen. Special Gran to her 9 grandchildren and Old Gran to her 20 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff at Resthaven for their support and care over many years. A Celebration of Beryle's life will be held at Trinity St Pauls Church, 43 Queen Street, Cambridge on Monday 17 August at 11am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 15, 2020