DOOLE, Beryl Wendy (Wendy) (n?e Whitlock). Most loved and loving mother of Dan (deceased), Deb, Claire, Virginia, Mary-Ruth, Rebecca and their partners Claire, Ross, Theresa and Paul. Cherished Granna of Milton, Ellie and Asher, and a great grandmother. Died on 22 Oct 2019, aged 94. We will be remembering Wendy's remarkable life at 11am on Tuesday 29 Oct in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier. Bring a flower or foliage from your garden - Mum would love that. In lieu of florist flowers, donations to Cranford Hospice may be made on www.cranfordhospice.org.nz or left at the service. Generous of heart and spirit, inspiring, vivacious, independent, eloquent, and so much more. As the Bard said "This above all: to thine own self be true" Messages to the Doole Family, PO Box 117, Bay View, Napier 4149.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 26, 2019