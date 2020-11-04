Home

H. Morris Funeral Services
PO Box 36273
Auckland, Auckland 0748
+64 9 4895737
Beryl Patricia (Rutland) GILBERTSON

Beryl Patricia (Rutland) GILBERTSON Notice
GILBERTSON, Beryl Patricia (nee Rutland). On 23 October 2020, passed away peacefully in her 90th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Gordon Gilbertson. Cherished mum of Carol, Peter and Debbie. Nana of Eliza, Josh, Monique, Jade, Zane, Ben, Sam, Emma and Luke, and a proud great grandma. She will be forever in our hearts as a cheeky, dedicated and much loved matriarch of our family, and a friend to many. Our thanks to all the staff at CHT Onewa for their kindness and care. As per her wishes, a private family cremation has been held. A celebration of our mum's life will be held at Carol's. All correspondence to the Gilbertson family, c/o H. Morris Funeral Services, PO Box 36-273, Northcote, Auckland 0748.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020
