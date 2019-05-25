|
|
|
JACKSON-POA, Beryl Pamela. Passed away peacefully on 18th May 2019, aged 88 years young. Dearly loved wife of John (deceased). Dearly loved mother of Wendy and Doug, Linda and Duncan, Dennis and Elaine, Judy and Gordon. Loved Nana of Alison, Jonathan, Michael, Laura, Matthew, Elyse, Stacey, Hamish and their partners and great nana of 7. A sincere thanks to the Doctors and Nurses on Ward 5 at Middlemore Hospital. The funeral service was held on 22nd May at the Papakura Club. May you now rest in peace.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 25, 2019
Read More