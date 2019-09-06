Home

McKENZIE, Beryl. Three years ago today, 6 September 2016, I had to say goodbye to my beautiful wife. Time my darling has healed nothing, you are now even more loved, cherished, adored and missed by myself, Debbie, Melissa and Hayley and indeed all of your wider family. There is not a day passes that you aren't thought about and so lovingly remembered by us all. I love and miss you to bits "Bub". You are, and always will be, in our hearts and thoughts forever. Graeme.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 6, 2019
