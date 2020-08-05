Home

Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
073071111
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 7, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Kawerau Concert Chambers
Ranfurly Court
Beryl Martha Ann NU'U

Beryl Martha Ann NU'U Notice
NU'U, Beryl Martha Ann. Peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday 4th August 2020. Loved wife of the late Paul. Loving and loved mother of Paul-Ricky, Caroline, Beryl, Jo-Ann and Tautane. A much loved grandmother, sister, aunty and friend to many. Beryl will be lying at the family home in Cobham Drive, Kawerau until her celebration of her life on Friday 7th August at 11am in the Kawerau Concert Chambers, Ranfurly Court followed by burial in the Kawerau Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated to Alzhiemer's NZ, C/- Education House 178-182 Willis Street, Te Aro, Wellington 6011 or maybe left at the service. Communication please to the Nu'u Family, C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane or at willettsfuneralservices.co.nz



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 5, 2020
