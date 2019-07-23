Home

Beryl Lorraine (formerly Vincent) (Harris) PUGH

PUGH, Beryl Lorraine (nee Harris) (formerly Vincent). Passed away peacefully on 21st of July 2019, aged 100. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack Vincent and Harold Pugh. Much loved mother of the late Bill and Estelle, Lorraine, Robyn and John. Loved Nana, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother. A service to celebrate Beryl's life will be held on Thursday, 25th July, 1.00pm at Bethesda Rest Home and Hospital, 743 Great South Rd, Manukau. (Please use the Great South Rd entrance)



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 23, 2019
