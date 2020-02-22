|
THOMSON, Beryl Jean (nee Carter). Wife of the late Ross Thomson. Mother of Colin and Michelle (deceased), and Janice and Quentin Handley. Grandmother to Ben, Liese, Abbie, Hadleigh, Eamon, Fraser and Alexander, Great grandmother of Nathawat and Enzo. Beryl passed away peacefully on February 19th 2020, in the Acute Stroke Unit, at Whanganui Hospital. Heartfelt thanks to the wonderful team for their kindness and care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Stroke Foundation of New Zealand. A private cremation has been held. A Memorial gathering will be held on Saturday 29th February 2020 at 10.00am, Cosy Corner Motor Camp, 40 Ocean Beach Road, Mount Maunganui. Bring a plate please. Dempsey & Forrest Locally Owned
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 22, 2020