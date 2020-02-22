Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dempsey & Forrest
208 Guyton St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
06-3490202
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Cosy Corner Motor Camp
40 Ocean Beach Road
Mount Maunganui
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beryl THOMSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beryl Jean (nee Carter) THOMSON

Add a Memory
Beryl Jean (nee Carter) THOMSON Notice
THOMSON, Beryl Jean (nee Carter). Wife of the late Ross Thomson. Mother of Colin and Michelle (deceased), and Janice and Quentin Handley. Grandmother to Ben, Liese, Abbie, Hadleigh, Eamon, Fraser and Alexander, Great grandmother of Nathawat and Enzo. Beryl passed away peacefully on February 19th 2020, in the Acute Stroke Unit, at Whanganui Hospital. Heartfelt thanks to the wonderful team for their kindness and care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Stroke Foundation of New Zealand. A private cremation has been held. A Memorial gathering will be held on Saturday 29th February 2020 at 10.00am, Cosy Corner Motor Camp, 40 Ocean Beach Road, Mount Maunganui. Bring a plate please. Dempsey & Forrest Locally Owned
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beryl's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -