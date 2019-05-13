PARKINSON, Beryl Jean (nee Pestridge). 2 July 1931 - 11 May 2019 - Much loved Mum, Grandma, daughter, sister, wife and good and loyal friend to many in New Zealand and around the world. Mum and mum-in-law to Ian, Kerry, Stuart, Jackie. Grandma and Nanny P to Courtney, Nicholas, Holly, Emma. Wife of Ken (dec). Daughter to Stephen (dec) and Margaret (dec). Sister and sister-in-law to Iris and Gordon, Janet and Brian. Aunt to Sue, Mike, Helen, Sandra, Paul. Special friend to Harry, June (dec), Pete, Pat, Nell, Tom (dec), Gladys, Wally (dec), Ken (dec), Gwen (dec), Barbara, Daryl, Juanita, Harriet and many more. Faithful Anglican parishioner of St Anne's Porirua; St Philip's, Paremata; St Andrew's, Plimmerton; St James, Kerikeri; and St Christopher's, Tawa. A good and keen carer, neighbour, quilter, patchworker, embroiderer, gardener and weeder, listener, reader, attendee of events and meetings, cook, diary-keeper, note-keeper, dental assistant and public servant of British Rail, Cabinet Office and Porirua City Council among others. Huge thanks to carers and health professionals everywhere - dedicated with hearts of gold. Special thanks to the magnificent staff and residents of Enliven Longview Rest Home in Tawa led by Sue and Prescila. A service for Beryl will be held at 1.00pm, Thursday 16 May 2019 at St Christopher's Anglican Church, cnr Main Road and Lyndhurst Road, Tawa, Wellington. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia New Zealand are greatly appreciated and can be left at the service. Messages can be sent to [email protected] Gee & Hickton - PORIRUA www.geeandhickton.co.nz Tel. (04) 2375332. FDANZ Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 13, 2019