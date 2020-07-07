|
BLAKEMORE, Beryl Inger (nee Hansen). Passed away peacefully, on Thursday 2nd July 2020 in the company of her family, aged 96. Dearly loved wife of the late Ernie Blakemore. Loved Mother and Mother-in-Law of Warren and Linda, Kath, Daryl and Pauline. Special Grandma to Alana and Amy, Matthew, Sian and Kirsty. Great Grandma of Aria and Ryan. With special thanks to the team at Althorp village and Radius for their care and kindness in making her last 6 years happy and secure. A celebration of Beryl's life will be held at the Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga on Friday 10th July at 1pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 7, 2020