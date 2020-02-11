|
ALLEN, Beryl Hilda (nee Ball). Passed away peacefully 10 February 2020, aged 95. Dearly loved wife of the late Bill. Much loved mum of Lynnette Gordon, Sandra (deceased) and Jon Hare, Chris and Debbie, Rosemary and Fred Jeanes. Will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren and great grandchildren. A service to remember Beryl's life will be held at 2pm on Thursday, 13 February at The Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga. Messages to the Allen family, C/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 11, 2020