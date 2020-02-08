Home

Beryl Frances (Courtenay) CARSWELL

Beryl Frances (Courtenay) CARSWELL Notice
CARSWELL, Beryl Frances (nee Courtenay). Beryl passed away peacefully at her home, Selwyn Oaks Resthome, on 6 February 2020 aged 95. Dearly loved wife of the late Alex (Alec), loved mother and mother-in-law of Ralph and Maureen, Bev and Ewen, Dennis and Julie. Treasured Nana of Ian, Sarah, Daniel (deceased), Matthew and Ariana. Great Nana of Maia, Alex and Ryan. A huge thank you to Beryl's Selwyn Oaks Family who lovingly cared for her for more than 10 years. It is much appreciated. A service for Beryl will be held in Selwyn Oaks Chapel, 21 Youngs Road, Papakura on Wednesday 12 February at 2pm followed by private cremation. Communications C/- Resthaven, PO Box 97448, Manukau 2241.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 8, 2020
