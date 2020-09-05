Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Beryl McKENZIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beryl Evelyn McKENZIE

Add a Memory
Beryl Evelyn McKENZIE In Memoriam
McKENZIE, Beryl Evelyn. Four years ago tomorrow, 6 September 2016, we lost the most beautiful, caring and wonderful person in our lives. Time has neither reduced your ease for loss that we carry and heal over your passing. Each and everyday our hearts are full to overflowing with the love and heartache we share of all the wonderful times and memories of you, we cherish and hold so dear. We know there is a bridge of memory stretching from earth to heaven above, it helps to keep you near us, because its called the bridge of love. Yes you have gone from our sight but never from our hearts, we deeply love and miss you Beryl and chose to believe that for now we are just temporarily apart. Love you to bits darling girl - we always have and always will. Graeme, Debbie, Melissa, and Hayley.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beryl's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -