McKENZIE, Beryl Evelyn. Four years ago tomorrow, 6 September 2016, we lost the most beautiful, caring and wonderful person in our lives. Time has neither reduced your ease for loss that we carry and heal over your passing. Each and everyday our hearts are full to overflowing with the love and heartache we share of all the wonderful times and memories of you, we cherish and hold so dear. We know there is a bridge of memory stretching from earth to heaven above, it helps to keep you near us, because its called the bridge of love. Yes you have gone from our sight but never from our hearts, we deeply love and miss you Beryl and chose to believe that for now we are just temporarily apart. Love you to bits darling girl - we always have and always will. Graeme, Debbie, Melissa, and Hayley.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 5, 2020