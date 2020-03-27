|
HARRIS, Beryl Eileen. On 24 March 2020 peacefully at North Shore Hospital. Much loved wife of Vince and the late Walter (Wally). Loving mother of John, Mike, Ian and Graham. Granny of Joseph, Ana, Nathan, James, William and Helena. You brought so much happiness to all of us, our hearts are broken but the love between us all will live forever. A Memorial Service for Beryl will be held at a later date. Communications to [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020