|
|
|
DAVIDSON, Beryl (Noeline). 26 August 1928 - 26 November 2019. Peacefully at Kenwyn Resthome (Te Aroha). Dearly loved wife of Owen for 59 years. Extra special sister of Stan and Marilyn. Loved aunty to all her nieces and nephews. A much loved cherished and gracious lady. A service for Noeline will be held at St Marks Anglican Church, Kenrick St, Te Aroha on Friday 29 November at 1pm, thereafter private cremation. Messages to the Davidson family C/- Broadway Funeral Home, 10 Short Street, Matamata 3400.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 27, 2019