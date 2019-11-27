Home

Broadway Funeral Homes
10 Short Street
Matamata, Waikato
0800 862 273
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
1:00 p.m.
St Marks Anglican Church
Kenrick St
Te Aroha
View Map
Beryl (Noeline) DAVIDSON


1928 - 2019
Beryl (Noeline) DAVIDSON Notice
DAVIDSON, Beryl (Noeline). 26 August 1928 - 26 November 2019. Peacefully at Kenwyn Resthome (Te Aroha). Dearly loved wife of Owen for 59 years. Extra special sister of Stan and Marilyn. Loved aunty to all her nieces and nephews. A much loved cherished and gracious lady. A service for Noeline will be held at St Marks Anglican Church, Kenrick St, Te Aroha on Friday 29 November at 1pm, thereafter private cremation. Messages to the Davidson family C/- Broadway Funeral Home, 10 Short Street, Matamata 3400.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 27, 2019
