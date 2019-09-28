Home

BROWN, Beryl. 20th September 2019. Passed peacefully with family present at Logan Campbell Hospital, aged 84, after a short illness. Loved wife of Carrick for 60 years. Dearly loved Mum to Garry, Richard, David and Thea. Loved Nana to Georgie, Andrew, Anna, Ollie, Harrison, Joe, Nina, Logan, Nina, Molly, Meg, Logan and Brynn. At Mum's request a private family cremation will be held. There will be a Memorial Service celebrating Beryl's life at Diocesan School for Girls Hall, Clyde St, Epsom, Auckland on Wednesday 2nd of October 2019 at 2.00pm. Donations to Mercy Hospice, Ponsonby would be appreciated in lieu of flowers. www.mercyhospice.org.nz State of Grace East 09 527 0366
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 28, 2019
