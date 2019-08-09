|
HART, Beryl Ann. Died peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday 7 August, 2019 in Rotorua aged 83 years. Reunited with her beloved husband Jim (deceased). Much loved Mum and Mother- in-law of Stephen, Vanessa and Peter, Christopher and Diann, Julie and Matthew. Cherished Nana of Hayden, Tiffany, Wesley, James, Sam, Jacob, and Luke. Adored Great Nana of Jayce, and Aria. Special thank you to the staff at the Lakes DHB Medical Unit for their awesome care. "You will always be in our Hart. Forever Loved." A funeral to celebrate the life of Beryl will be held at Osbornes Funeral Director's Chapel, 197 Old Taupo Road, Rotorua on Friday 16 August at 11am. Thereafter, private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 9, 2019