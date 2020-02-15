|
CAPPER, Bertley Rose (nee Broughton). On February 9th 2020 peacefully at Thames Hospital. Aged 89 years. Dearly beloved wife of the late Darcy. Dearly loved mother and mother in- law of Stephen, Paul and Asphini, Shane, Richard (deceased), Sharon, Greg and Stefania, Kerry, Jane and Russ, and Gene and Jo. Much loved nana of all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. A service to celebrate Bertley's life has been held in Waihi followed by private cremation. Communications to the Capper family C/- PO Box 108 Waihi 3641.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 15, 2020