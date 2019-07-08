Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fountain's Funeral Directors & Advisors
35-39 Wood St
Auckland, Auckland
09-298 2957
Resources
More Obituaries for Berthwen JONES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Berthwen Rawson (Beth) JONES

Add a Memory
Berthwen Rawson (Beth) JONES Notice
JONES, Berthwen Rawson (Beth). Passed away peacefully at Middlemore Hospital on Saturday the 6th of July 2019; aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Elwyn Jones. Adored mum of Garry and Sue, and mother-in-law of Maryanne. Much loved grandma to Nikkola, Hayley, Vaughan, and Cory. "After 50 years, she is finally back with the love of her life. Rest Peacefully together". *NOTE CHANGE OF VENUE* A Service of Love for Beth will be held in Fountains Memorial Chapel, cnr of Wood and Elliot Streets, Papakura on Wednesday the 10th of July at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and can be left in the donation box at the service. All communication to Fountains: 09-298 2957



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 8 to July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.