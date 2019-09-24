|
ILLINGWORTH, Bertha Muriel (Muriel). Peacefully in Matamata on Sunday 22nd September 2019 aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Cyril. Much loved mother and mother in law of Carole, Tony and Christine, Adrienne and Kelvin, Ross and the late Pauline, and Graeme and Noreen. Treasured nana to her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. A service for Muriel will be held at St Mark's Anglican Church, Church Street Te Aroha, on Friday 27th September at 1pm followed by private cremation. Messages to the Illingworth family C/- Broadway Funeral Home, Short Street Matamata 3400.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 24, 2019