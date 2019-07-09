JENKINS, Bertha Mabel (nee Carr). Aunty Mabel, Aunty Jude, "Sweet Pea". We have sadly lost our much loved Aunt. Passed away on 7 July 2019 in her 110th year. Loved and loving wife of the late Laurance Olsen, (Laurie Jenkins). Loving and devoted mother of the late Neil Olsen and Ross Albert. Daughter of the late Edith and George Edwin Carr (Auckland) Sister of the late Wyn, Edna, Sybil, George, Jack and Bob. A big thank you to Enliven Staff and Care at Home for the love and respect shown to Aunty. District nurses, Waikato Hospital, and Rev. Byron Smith for his spiritual care of her. A service for Bertha will be held at The Cathedral Church of St Peter, Victoria Street, Hamilton, on Thursday, 11 July 2019at 1pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to CCS Disability Action Waikato, PO Box 272, Hamilton 3240, or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Jenkins family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.







Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 9, 2019