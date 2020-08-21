|
ROBERTSON, Bert. Passed away peacefully on 18th August 2020, aged 80 years. Much loved husband of the late Erlene. Treasured father and father in law of Mark and Carol, and Dene and Francie. Devoted and loving Poppa of Drew and Mel, Trent and Sonya, Brooke and Bryce, Brady and Courtney, Sharn and Daniel, Sara, Liam, and Ronan. Great Poppa Bert to Jack. You've left us with unforgettable memories and your love for the great outdoors will carry on for generations to come. Enjoy your cup of tea with Erlene and the rest of the departed family. Kia Kaha Poppa. The family would like to thank the staff at Ward 10, Middlemore Hospital for their loving care of Bert. Due to the current situation, a private cremation will be held. Contact family for further details.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020