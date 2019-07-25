Home

Bernice Mary LOADER

Bernice Mary LOADER Notice
LOADER, Bernice Mary. Passed away peacefully at North Shore Hospital on Tuesday 23rd July 2019. Aged 81 years. Loved wife of Bruce, married 61 years. Dearly loved mother and mother in-law of Maree and John, Colleen and Mike, Janette and Murray, Kathy and Tim. Treasured nana of her grandchildren and great grandson. A service for Bernice will be held at Saint Francis by The Sea, Motutapu Ave, Manly, Auckland on Friday 26th July 2019 at 11:00am. Private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 25, 2019
