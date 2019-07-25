|
LOADER, Bernice Mary. Passed away peacefully at North Shore Hospital on Tuesday 23rd July 2019. Aged 81 years. Loved wife of Bruce, married 61 years. Dearly loved mother and mother in-law of Maree and John, Colleen and Mike, Janette and Murray, Kathy and Tim. Treasured nana of her grandchildren and great grandson. A service for Bernice will be held at Saint Francis by The Sea, Motutapu Ave, Manly, Auckland on Friday 26th July 2019 at 11:00am. Private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 25, 2019