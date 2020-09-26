Home

Bernice Mary Jane PINNELL

Bernice Mary Jane PINNELL Notice
PINNELL, Bernice Mary Jane. Passed away peacefully on 11th August 2020. Much loved wife of Graham. Treasured Mother of Anton and Anna, Rachael and Jaden, the late Jasmine, Olivia and Kieran, James and Alesha. Adored Grandma to Brooklyn, Madison and Summer. A heartfelt thanks to the staff at Hospice Waikato, and other carers. In Lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Waikato would be appreciated. A memorial service for Bernice will be held on Friday 2nd October 2020 at 2pm, in the Sir Don Rowlands Centre, Lake Karapiro Domain.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 26, 2020
