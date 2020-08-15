Home

Bernice Mary Jane PINNELL

Bernice Mary Jane PINNELL Notice
PINNELL, Bernice Mary Jane. Passed away peacefully on 11th August. Much loved wife of Graham. Treasured Mother of Anton and Anna, Rachael and Jaden, the late Jasmine, Olivia and Kieran, James and Alesha. Adored Grandma to Brooklyn, Madison and Summer. A heartfelt thanks to the staff at Hospice Waikato, and other carers. In Lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Waikato would be appreciated. A private service has been held for Bernice, a memorial service will follow at a later date. All communications to the Pinnell family, PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton,3242



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 15, 2020
