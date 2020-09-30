Home

Bernice Kathleen Anne SEATON

SEATON, Bernice Kathleen Anne. Peacefully died 27th September in Radius St Joans, Hamilton. Beloved wife of Ivan and mother to Susan, Kevin, Robyn, Brian, Christine, and grandchildren. Fine example as a Witness of Jehovah and wife and mother and grandmother. Memorial will be held Friday 11am 9th October at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 27 Greenhill Rd, Hamilton. For ZOOM details, please enquire at [email protected] All communications to the Seaton family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 30, 2020
