|
|
|
KEENAN, Bernice Freda (nee Jury). Passed away peacefully on 10 August 2020, aged 83. Dearly beloved wife of late Peter Keenan, cherished mother of Tony, Steven, Lucy, Angela and Matthew, as well as loved by many Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Due to the lockdown situation, the Rosary service scheduled to be held on Thursday 13 August at 6.30pm at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 2 Lavelle Road Henderson has now been cancelled. The Funeral service held on Friday 14 August at 10.30am, will now be held in the Main Chapel of Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson. All communications regarding attendance are to be made direct C/- funeral home.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 13, 2020