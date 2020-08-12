|
|
|
KEENAN, Bernice Freda (nee Jury). Passed away peacefully on 10 August 2020, aged 83. Dearly beloved wife of late Peter Keenan, cherished mother of Tony, Steven, Lucy, Angela and Matthew, as well as loved by many Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. A Rosary service will be held on Thursday 13 August at 6.30pm and the Funeral service will be held on Friday 14 August at 10.30am, both at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 2 Lavelle Road, Henderson.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 12, 2020