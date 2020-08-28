Home

More Obituaries for Bernardine KARAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernardine Leone KARAM


1928 - 2020
KARAM, Bernardine Leone. (1928-2020),dearly loved wife of the late Joseph Philip, passed away peacefully on 26 August 2020 at the Bernadette Rest Home in Mt Maunganui. Her life was dedicated to family and has been rewarded by the legacy and love of her children Joe and partner Lisa, Patricia, Mary, Jacqueline and husband Brendan, Eileen and partner Dave and Teresa, as well as 22 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Messages and funeral inquiries to Elliotts Funerals Tauranga Ph (07)5783338 or [email protected]



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 28, 2020
