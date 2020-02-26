|
|
|
TER STEEGE, Bernard. Passed away peacefully at Tauranga Hospital after a brief illness on the 24th February 2020 aged 89. Together again with his beloved wife Fay after 30 years. Loved Dad and father in law of Kevin and Anne, Brenda and Antoon and Janice Diprose. Loved Opa of Patrea, Saskia, Alyse, Thomas, Luke, Grant, Emma, Tarina, Atlas, Artemis and Asher. A private family gathering will be held. All correspondence to the ter Steege family P.O. Box 394 Te Puke 3153.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 26, 2020