VUJCICH, Bernard Sylvester. Sadly passed away peacefully on 4 November 2020, aged 89 years. Treasured husband of Brenda for 60 years and very loved father of Tania and Mike Billett and Niki O'Brien. Absolutely adored Dida to Vincent, Oliver, Morgan and Mitzi. "His devotion to his family was unending and his absolute joy. A strong, hard-working man, always dependable, always there for us all. You will be sadly missed but forever in our hearts. Rest in peace you deserve it." Requiem Mass to celebrate Bernard's life will be held at St Johns Catholic Church, 180 Centreway Road, Orewa on Tuesday 10 November at 11.30am. The funeral then leaving for the North Shore Memorial Park, Schnapper Rock Road, Albany. All communications to the Vujcich family, c/- PO Box 56013, Dominion Road, Auckland 1446.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020