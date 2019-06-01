|
|
|
LAWRENCE, Bernard St George (Bernie). (RSA service number 71836) passed away peacefully on Thursday, 30 May 2019 at North Shore Hospital aged 94. Beloved Husband of the late Constance Lawrence (nee Malpas). Great friend and travel buddy in later years of The late Valma Morris. Sadly missed by Valma's family and friends: Graeme and Judy, Stephen and Mieko, Kevin and Louise, Allen and Kim and good friends Gayle and Randal Lockie. Also remembered fondly by Mac , Margaret and James Luke. A funeral to celebrate Bernie's life will be held at the Chapel of Forrest Funeral Services, 8 Glen Road, Browns Bay, on Tuesday 4th May at 2pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 1, 2019
