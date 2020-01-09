Home

Bernard Sandwell (Mick) PRATT

PRATT, Bernard Sandwell (Mick). On 7 January 2020, surrounded by his family, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of Peggy. Beloved father and father-in- law of Jude and Kevin, Gill, Wendy and Mick. Special Grandad of Mike, Andrew, James, Matthew, Nicola, Ben, Sam, Jessie and Em. Loved Great Grandad (Mick Tractor) of Maia, Freddy, Bella, Scarlett, Max, Indi and Malley. A service to celebrate Mick's life will be held at 211 Top Road, Patetonga, on Monday, 13 January 2020 at 11am followed by private cremation. All communications to the Pratt family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 9, 2020
