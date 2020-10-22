Home

Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St James Union Parish Church
Pollen Street
Thames
Interment
Following Services
Totara Memorial Park Cemetery
YOUNG, Bernard Richmond. Peacefully at Waikato Hospital, on 19th October, 2020; aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Betty. Much loved Dad of Debbie and Joe, Jamie and Hwaja, Darren and Jill. Cherished Granddad of Christopher, Helena, Mae, Boston and Leon, and Great- Granddad of Hayley and Emma. A service to celebrate Bernard's life will be held at St James Union Parish Church, Pollen Street, Thames, on Tuesday 27th October, at 11am, followed by interment at Totara Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the Thames SPCA would be appreciated and may be left at the service or posted to PO Box 306, Thames. Messages to: [email protected]



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 22, 2020
