Bernard (Bernie) RADFORD

Bernard (Bernie) RADFORD Notice
RADFORD, Bernard (Bernie). On September 1, 2019. Dearly beloved youngest son of the late Margy and Hughie Radford. Much loved brother and brother-in- law of Ann and Leo (deceased) Hickey, Maureen (deceased) and Buster Morris, Ray (deceased) and Margaret, Helen and Bill Thomas, Russell and Lynn, Mike and Lyn, Kevin, Colleen and Gray Severinsen, Marie and Kieron Evans. Sadly missed by his many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. RIP Bernie. A Full and Generous Life. Greatly Missed.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 5, 2019
