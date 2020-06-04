Home

POWERED BY

Services
Faithfull Funeral Services
35 Red Beach Rd
Red Beach, Auckland 0932
09 421 9844
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 6, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Faithfull Funeral Services
35 Red Beach Rd
Red Beach, Auckland 0932
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 6, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Faithfull Funeral Services
35 Red Beach Rd
Red Beach, Auckland 0932
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernard COOPER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard Paul (Bernie) COOPER

Add a Memory
Bernard Paul (Bernie) COOPER Notice
COOPER, Bernard Paul (Bernie). On 31st May 2020, peacefully, at the North Shore Hospital. Aged 74 years. Dearly loved father and father in law of Teresa and Gio; brother to Jeanette, Robin, Grant, Christopher and Gary. A dear uncle and friend to many. A service to celebrate Bernie's life will be held at The Chapel of Faithfull Funeral Services, 35 Red Beach Road, Red Beach on Saturday 6th June at 2:00pm followed by a private cremation. Viewing to pay respects will commence at 1pm. Our grateful thanks to the staff of North Shore Hospital for their loving care and his neighbours for their support. All condolence messages can be sent to [email protected] All condolence gifts can be sent to the above address. Those that wish to make donations, these can be made to the NZ Coastguard.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernard's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -