COOPER, Bernard Paul (Bernie). On 31st May 2020, peacefully, at the North Shore Hospital. Aged 74 years. Dearly loved father and father in law of Teresa and Gio; brother to Jeanette, Robin, Grant, Christopher and Gary. A dear uncle and friend to many. A service to celebrate Bernie's life will be held at The Chapel of Faithfull Funeral Services, 35 Red Beach Road, Red Beach on Saturday 6th June at 2:00pm followed by a private cremation. Viewing to pay respects will commence at 1pm. Our grateful thanks to the staff of North Shore Hospital for their loving care and his neighbours for their support. All condolence messages can be sent to [email protected] All condolence gifts can be sent to the above address. Those that wish to make donations, these can be made to the NZ Coastguard.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 4, 2020