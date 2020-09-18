Home

Rosary
Monday, Sep. 21, 2020
5:00 p.m.
St Mary's Catholic Church
Normanby Road
Paeroa
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 22, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Mary's Catholic Church
Normanby Road
Paeroa
SMITH, Bernard Noel (Bernie). Passed away at Tauranga Hospital on Monday, 14th September 2020. Aged 85. Dearly loved husband of the late Maureen. Loving father and father in law to Toni and Ray; Eryne and Wayne; Brian and Lisa. Grandad to Tracey; Carl; Greg; Dana and Robert; Briar and Michael; Tiffany and Craig; Ethan; Karl, and Jacob. Great Grandad of 10. A Service for Bernie will be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Normanby Road, Paeroa, on Tuesday 22nd September 2020 at 11am. A Rosary Service will be held on Monday 21st September at St Mary's Catholic Church at 5pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 18, 2020
