SPLITT, Bernard Lewis. Born 21 December 1941. Passed away on 31 December 2019 after a long illness at home in Taupo. Dearly loved and devoted husband of Gloria and very much loved father to Karl and Maria, Desiree and Daniel. Loved Grandad to Krissi and Matt, Charlotte and Ben, Ben and Cherise, Lisa and Little Richard. Great Grandad to Cruz, Ivy, Hayley and Olive to come. Service to be held Monday 6th January 2020 at 1pm at the Founders Chapel of Remembrance, 117 Rickit Street, Taupo. Followed by a private cremation for family. In lieu of flowers, donations to Lake Taupo Hospice Inc may be left at the service or posted to PO Box 950, Taupo. We would like to thank all the health professionals that helped Bernie, especially Judy and the team from Taupo Hospice, Main Street Pharmacy were so kind and caring, Thank you. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 3, 2020