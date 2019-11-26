Home

Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Simplicity Bereavement Services
382 Wairere Drive Te Rapa
Hamilton
FINDLAY, Bernard Lewis (Bernie). Born January 26, 1944. Passed away on November 23, 2019. Formerly of Mt Maunganui, Bernie passed away peacefully at Rossendale Care Home in Hamilton. Loving husband of Jan, adored Dad of Jason (and Carolina), Kerryn (and Neli) and Megan. Much loved Poppa to Maddison, Tabitha and Makenna, loved brother of Katherine, Janet, Louise and the late Michael. Loved son of the late Lewis and Mollie Findlay. Cherished uncle, cousin and friend. Thank you to the Rossendale staff for the amazing care you gave Dad in his short stay. A service for Bernie will be held on Saturday 30 November at Simplicity Bereavement Services, 382 Wairere Drive Te Rapa, Hamilton at 11am. In lieu of flowers the family has asked for donations to Parkinsons NZ or Dementia NZ. Any other correspondence to 283 Grandview Road, Western Heights, Hamilton.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 26, 2019
