O'GRADY, Bernard John. Passed away peacefully at Selwyn Oaks on Monday 22nd July 2019, aged 89 years. Dearly beloved husband of Pat for 66 beautiful years and much loved Father to Robert, and Kevin and Maeve, Bernie and Helen, Ged, and Caron. Cherished Grandfather of seven and Great Grandfather of four. Treasured brother of Elaine, Kathleen, and Marie. A special thank you to the team at Selwyn Oaks for the compassionate care they gave Dad. We will miss you Dad, Pop, Poppie. Much loved and inspiring friend and mentor. A celebration of John's life will be held at the Chapel room at Selwyn Oaks, 23 Youngs Road, Papakura, Auckland on Friday 26th July 2019 at 11am. Please join us for coffee and tea afterwards at the Selwyn Oaks cafe. Communications to Kevin O'Grady 027-2733-762. Arrangements by Fountains Funerals, Papakura.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 25 to July 26, 2019