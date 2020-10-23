|
POFF, Bernard James. Passed away peacefully on 20 October 2020 at Kimihia Resthome in Huntly. Beloved son of the late Leo and Bessie Poff, and brother of Judith, the late Philomena, and Rob. Treasured father of Marguerite, Katherine and Hannah. Loved father in law of Paul, Bow and Mark. Cherished grandad of James, Julia, Peter, Michael, Alex, Katie and Amelia. Special great grandad of Lilly, Samuel and Rose, Toni, Phoenix, Mason, Katariana, Ceazyn and Reign, Leo and Jack. A Service to celebrate the life of Bernie will be held at the Chapel of Memories, 32 William Street, Huntly on Tuesday, 27 October at 11:00am, followed by the burial at the Totara Memorial Park, Thames. In lieu of flowers donations to the SPCA would be appreciated and can be left at the service. All communications to the Poff Family C/- P O Box 147, Huntly 3740.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 23, 2020