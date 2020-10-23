Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haven Funeral Services Ltd
32 William St
Huntly , Waikato
07-828 7629
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Chapel of Memories
32 William Street,
Huntly
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernard POFF
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard James POFF

Add a Memory
Bernard James POFF Notice
POFF, Bernard James. Passed away peacefully on 20 October 2020 at Kimihia Resthome in Huntly. Beloved son of the late Leo and Bessie Poff, and brother of Judith, the late Philomena, and Rob. Treasured father of Marguerite, Katherine and Hannah. Loved father in law of Paul, Bow and Mark. Cherished grandad of James, Julia, Peter, Michael, Alex, Katie and Amelia. Special great grandad of Lilly, Samuel and Rose, Toni, Phoenix, Mason, Katariana, Ceazyn and Reign, Leo and Jack. A Service to celebrate the life of Bernie will be held at the Chapel of Memories, 32 William Street, Huntly on Tuesday, 27 October at 11:00am, followed by the burial at the Totara Memorial Park, Thames. In lieu of flowers donations to the SPCA would be appreciated and can be left at the service. All communications to the Poff Family C/- P O Box 147, Huntly 3740.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernard's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -