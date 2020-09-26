Home

Service
Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020
2:30 p.m.
Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana,
92 Kippenberger Avenue
Rangiora
Bernard Huw Paul WYNN-WILLIAMS


1947 - 2020
Bernard Huw Paul WYNN-WILLIAMS Notice
WYNN-WILLIAMS, Bernard Huw Paul. (20 May 1947-19 September 2020) Died peacefully at Strathallan Rest Home, Timaru, after a long battle. Dearly loved partner of Sharyn for 20 years, father of Sarah, David (deceased), Hannah, James, and Ruth, father-in-law of Qwan-Ling, and Tom, and Matt, grandfather of Frankie, and Benjamin, and Scarlett, and Thea. Special thanks to the staff at Strathallan, Parkinson's Association, and Access. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Bernard Wynn- Williams, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers donations to the New Zealand Brain Research Institute would be appreciated, and may be made at the service. A Service for Bernard will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Saturday, October 3, at 2.30pm. Private Burial to follow.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 26, 2020
