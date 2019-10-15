Home

Bernard Gaffey (Bernie) SMITH

Bernard Gaffey (Bernie) SMITH Notice
SMITH, Bernard Gaffey (Bernie). Died suddenly surrounded by the loving care of the Acacia Ward staff at Logan Campbell Village on 12 October 2019 aged 88. Dearly loved husband of Elsie (deceased) and much loved partner of Yvonne O'Reilly (deceased). Dearly loved father and father in law of Donna, Dean Kaye and Darcy. Loved grandad of Ben and Luke. Great grandad of Flynn and Beau. A life very well lived, but a battle with Alzhiemers, Bernie is now at peace. Very special thanks to Emmy and her team at the Acacia Ward Logan Campbell Village for their loving and compassionate care. A private cremation has been held. All communications c/o- Tipene Funerals Onehunga
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
