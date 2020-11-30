Home

DRURY, Bernard Francis Patrick. Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on the 27th November 2020, aged 79 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Diane; much loved dad and mate of Kevin and Lynda Drury and Collette and Neil McConnell. Ever loving and caring Pop of Libby, Kate, Chelsea and Aimee. A Requiem Mass for Bern will be celebrated at the Cathedral of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Grey Street, Hamilton East at 1.30pm Wednesday 2nd December followed by burial at Hamilton Park Cemetery, Newstead. May he Rest In Peace. Correspondence to the Drury Family, C/- P.O. Box 439, Hamilton 3240
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020
