FISHER, Bernard (Bernie). Unexpectedly at Middlemore Hospital, after a short illness, on August 6th 2019, aged 86. Loved husband of Margaret. Loved father of Maureen and the late David, Michael and Tracy, and Sharon. Dear Poppa of eleven grandchildren and nearly nineteen great grandchildren. A service for Bernie will be held at St Anthony's Catholic Church, Kent St, Waiuku, on Monday 12th August at 11.00 am followed by burial at Waiuku Cemetery.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 7, 2019