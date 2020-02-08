Home

POWERED BY

Services
Scott Funeral Services
47 Hobson Ave
Auckland, Auckland
09-407 6367
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Ted Robinson Memorial Chapel, Kerikeri Retirement Village
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernard PASCHE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard Edward Henry PASCHE

Add a Memory
Bernard Edward Henry PASCHE Notice
PASCHE, Bernard Edward Henry. On 5 February 2020 at Kerikeri Retirement Village; in his 98th year. Loved husband of Joan and dearly loved father of his daughter Kerry. Loved Poppy of David and Joss Ransom and family, Vivienne and Lee Dutton and family (Melbourne). The family appreciate the loving care and attention given to Bernard by the nursing staff of Kerikeri Retirement Village during the past few weeks. A service to celebrate the life of Bernard will be held at the Ted Robinson Memorial Chapel, Kerikeri Retirement Village at 2:00pm on Wednesday 12 February 2020 prior to private cremation.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernard's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -